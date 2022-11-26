Liquor shop asks customers to send 'sad people', display board leaves internet in splits

The internet is full of weird and hilarious videos which go viral in no time, grabbing the attention of several active social media users. Though such videos hold no significance, they still manage to go viral within minutes of being uploaded as people find them quite funny and thus share them widely. One such video has now started making rounds on the internet. The video is from a liquor shop where its display board is the one that will leave you in splits.

Showing a good sense of humour, the owners of the shop have added a very funny and different message on their board. It reads, “Don’t hurt sad people, instead bring them to ‘thek’ meaning ‘bar’ in Hindi.

Take a look:



Sharing the video on Twitter, the user named Gulzar Sahab added a more funny caption and called the message an ‘Amrit Vachan’. The clip has since then been shared widely. While the comment section has been flooded with laughing emojis, many also took up the opportunity to share their reactions. One wrote, “100% satya vachan” with laughing emojis while another user commented, “So beautiful sentence…. Sir”

A third user wrote, “Please post more of your gems.”

Check some more:

Accha mashwara diya h 👌😂😁 — Sufiyan Ansari.. سفیان انصاری (@ansari_sufiyan1) November 25, 2022

Right now all liquor drunkers…

Weeping pic.twitter.com/AVzDA7CDgb — Ranbir Singh (@RanbirS15241862) November 26, 2022

अमृतकाल का अमृत वचन — Raju Advocate (@RajuAdvocate007) November 25, 2022



So far, this video has grabbed thousands of views and several comments in reaction.

Notably, the same Twitter user is known for sharing some of the most hilarious content on the social media platform. Recently, it also shared another viral video where a snake smartly stole a slipper and slithered away with it.



With a funny caption reading, “I can’t find my slipper since yesterday”, the user shared the video on Friday. The video seemingly recorded in a rural area showed a snake trying to enter a house when some people threw a slipper at it. Taken aback by the attack, the snake quickly grabbed the slipper and slipped away with it, leaving onlookers surprised.

