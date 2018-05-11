Lightning kills 6, injures 10 in West Bengal's Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts as Nor'wester thunderstorms hit state

Kolkata: At least six persons died and 10 others injured in the Nor'wester that lashed West Bengal on Thursday morning, a senior official of the state disaster management department said.

A Nor'wester is a local rainfall and thunderstorm also known as Kalbaishakhi that affects North East India and Bangladesh.

"All the deaths were due to lightning. No deaths were reported in any other districts hit by the storm," he told PTI.

Four deaths were reported from Murshidabad district, while two persons died in South Dinajpur district, he said.

Storms also lashed other districts such as Nadia, Birbhum and Jalpaiguri.