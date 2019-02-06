Life-size portrait of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's to be installed in Central Hall of Parliament on 12 Feb

New Delhi: A life-size portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in the Central Hall of Parliament on 12 February.

The portrait will be unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, and leaders of various parties, official sources said on Wednesday.

Vajpayee, a towering Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was the Prime Minister thrice – first for 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then from 1999 to 2004.

Born on 25 December, 1924 in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP veteran breathed his last on 16 August, 2018 after a prolonged illness.

The decision to install the portrait of the Bharat Ratna was taken on 18 December at a meeting of Parliament’s Portrait Committee chaired by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The meeting, which was attended by Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJD's B Mahtab, TMC's Sudip Bondopadhyay, TRS' Jithendra Reddy, Shiv Sena's Ananth Geete and BJP's Satyanarayan Jatia, had taken the decision unanimously.

The leaders whose portraits already adorn the Central Hall include former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.