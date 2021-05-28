Aspirants need to have skills like project management and an understanding of mainstream business models, and should also have good communication skills - written and oral

The Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) released an advertisement for the recruitment of Associates on 24 May. This recruitment drive is for six vacancies in the Associate cadre.

According to the official notification released on the website, applicants should apply on or before 7 June. The total CTC for the role is going to be between Rs 6 to 9 lakhs, as per the notification. The role will be based in one of the five cities namely Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhopal, and Mumbai.

Steps that interested applicants can follow to apply for LIC HFL Recruitment 2021 for the position of Associate:

Step 1: Visit the official website - lichousing.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload your resume and click on submit.

Once the online application form gets submitted, candidates will be shortlisted for the online test. Those who qualify for the test will be called for an interview. The final selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the combined score of the online test and interview.

Aspirants need to have skills like project management and an understanding of mainstream business models. They should also have good communication skills, both written and oral.

Candidates who are selected for the position of Associate will be under a six-month-long probation period which may be extended to an additional six months.