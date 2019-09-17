LIC assistant recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation releases notification for post of assistant, visit licindia.in for details

LIC assistant recruitment 2019 | The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of assistant. Over 7,000 posts are reportedly available for the same.

Candidates interested in applying for the same can log on to the official website — licindia.in — to check out the state/division-wise vacancies, and to get details about the posts.

Applicants will be selected based on two computer-based tests post which they will undergo a pre-recruitment medical exam.

A bachelor's degree holder in any subject from a recognised university can apply for the posts.

Here are some important dates to remember for the LIC assistant recruitment 2019:

Online registration — 17 September to 1 October.

Preliminary examination — 21, 22 October

Download the call letter for preliminary exam — 15 to 22 October

Certain important points to be noted, as per the website, are as follows:

The application printout and fee receipt should be kept with the candidate and should not be sent to LIC.

LIC reserves the right to allot candidates to any centre other than the one they opted for.

Candidates should apply for one post only.

Admission to online test will be purely provisional without verification of documents.

Alternatively, candidates can follow these steps to apply for the LIC assistant recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Candidates can visit ibpsonline.ibps.in to register for these posts

Step 2: Click on the tab on the top of the site that says "Click here for new registration", and follow the steps accordingly

Step 3: Or visit the same via the direct link provided here — ibpsonline.ibps.in

Applicants can check out the instructions before applying to any post via this PDF link — ibpsonline.ibps.in/licastaug19

Candidates should note, there is a chance that the website may not respond due to heavy traffic. They are requested to refresh the page or try again after a while for the same.

According to the notification, the LIC recruitment is being held to fill vacant positions in various divisional offices under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.