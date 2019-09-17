LIC assistant recruitment 2019: Life Insurance Corporation releases notification for post of assistant, visit licindia.in for details

LIC assistant recruitment 2019 | The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of assistant. Over 7,000 posts are reportedly available for the same.
Candidates interested in applying for the same can log on to the official website — licindia.in — to check out the state/division-wise vacancies, and to get details about the posts.
Applicants will be selected based on two computer-based tests post which they will undergo a pre-recruitment medical exam.
A bachelor's degree holder in any subject from a recognised university can apply for the posts.
Here are some important dates to remember for the LIC assistant recruitment 2019:
Online registration — 17 September to 1 October.
Preliminary examination — 21, 22 October
Download the call letter for preliminary exam — 15 to 22 October
Certain important points to be noted, as per the website, are as follows:
- The application printout and fee receipt should be kept with the candidate and should not be sent to LIC.
- LIC reserves the right to allot candidates to any centre other than the one they opted for.
- Candidates should apply for one post only.
- Admission to online test will be purely provisional without verification of documents.
Alternatively, candidates can follow these steps to apply for the LIC assistant recruitment 2019:
Step 1: Candidates can visit ibpsonline.ibps.in to register for these posts
Step 2: Click on the tab on the top of the site that says "Click here for new registration", and follow the steps accordingly
Step 3: Or visit the same via the direct link provided here — ibpsonline.ibps.in
Applicants can check out the instructions before applying to any post via this PDF link — ibpsonline.ibps.in/licastaug19
Candidates should note, there is a chance that the website may not respond due to heavy traffic. They are requested to refresh the page or try again after a while for the same.
According to the notification, the LIC recruitment is being held to fill vacant positions in various divisional offices under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones.
Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 14:50:55 IST