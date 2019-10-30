LIC Assistant Exam 2019: Life Insurance Corporation to conduct preliminary examination for 8,000 job openings today

LIC Assistant Exam 2019 | The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will conduct the preliminary examination 2019 for the post of assistant today, on 30 October, 2019.

The exam will continue until Thursday, 31 October and candidates who wish to download the admit card can visit the official website at — licindia.in.

The examination will be conducted online and will consist of 100 questions, related to English/Hindi (30 questions), numerical abilities (35 questions), and reasoning abilities (35 questions).

The total duration of the paper will be 1 hour, with separate timings given to each section.

Candidates should note that they will not be allowed entry into the examination hall without presenting their call letter and admit card beforehand. They will be denied entry if they enter the exam hall late.

Applicants are also requested to carry a passport size photograph with them, preferably the same one as that on the admit card. They must bring a ball-point pen with them for the exam.

The last day to download the admit card is 31 October. To download the admit card, applicants should keep their registration number handy, and enter the same along with their date of birth. The admit card was released on the official website ahead of the examination on 16 October.

Details of the time, date, venue of the examination are provided on the hall ticket.

Please note, that no books, calculators, cell phones, written notes or any other form of electronic devices will be allowed in the hall.

LIC had earlier announced that it would fill more than 8,000 vacancies through a two-tier selection process and a pre-recruitment medical examination.

