LIC ADO Result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation declares preliminary exam result for Apprentice Development Officers on licindia.in

LIC ADO Result 2019| Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced the result of the preliminary exam result for the recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the LIC Apprentice Development Officers preliminary exam can visit the official website of LIC - licindia.in to check and download their result. Candidates can also check their result through the direct link provided here.

LIC conducted the preliminary exam for Apprentice Development Officers post on 6 July, 2019, across several centres.

Steps to check the result of LIC Apprentice Development Officers preliminary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads “LIC Apprentice Development Officers preliminary result 2019”

Step 3: On the new page that opens, select your zone.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result PDF for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the LIC Apprentice Development Officers preliminary examination will be required to appear for the main examination. LIC will then consider the marks secured by a candidate in main examination for shortlisting the candidates for the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the total marks obtained by candidates in both Mains and Interview exam.

Interested candidates can check for the date and other details regarding the LIC Apprentice Development Officers main examination on LIC’s official website.