LIC AAO 2019 Preliminary exams begin today; from curriculum to marks, here's you all need to know

LIC AAO 2019 Preliminary Exam | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) preliminary exam of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) begins on 4 May (today). The exam is being conducted across the country at different time schedules. A huge number of banking aspirants are appearing for the 2019 LIC AAO Prelims exam. The admit card of LIC AAO was issued on 22 April. Candidates who are appearing for the exam are advised to carry admit card with their recent photograph affixed. They are also required to carry one photo identity proof.

According to News18, the second-shift of LIC AAO exam will be conducted tomorrow and candidates can expect the difficulty level of the exam to be moderate. The LIC AAO Preliminary exam comprises of English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The duration of preliminary exam is 1 hour, which carries 100 questions. The total marks allotted to the preliminary exam is 70 marks.

Candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for mains exam, which will be held on 28 June. The mains exam will be objective type with one descriptive test. After clearing the mains exam, shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the interview round.

LIC AAO is one of the most sought-after recruitments in the banking and insurance industry. LIC AAO is conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) for the posts of Generalist/IT/Chartered Accountant/Actuarial/Rajbhasha.

