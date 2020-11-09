LHMC BSc Nursing 2020: NTA releases admit card medical entrance exam at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in

The NTA will conduct the computer-based test (CBT) test for admission to Bachelor of Science (BSc) (Hons) nursing courses on 20 November

LHMC BSc Nursing 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the entrance examination of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, New Delhi on its official website on Sunday, 8 November.

Candidates who applied for the exam are advised to read through the official notice regarding this and download their hall tickets from the agency’s LHMC exam website at con.lhmcee.nta.ac.in.

According to reports, the NTA will be conducting the entrance examination to shortlist candidates to be admitted into Bachelor of Science (BSc) (Hons) nursing courses. The test is scheduled to be held on 20 November at various centres and will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

An official notice reportedly stated that the agency has advised applicants to use any of the NTA Helpline numbers in case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the data contained therein.

The helpline numbers are: 0120- 6895200, 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803. Candidates can take their grievance with the authority via an email addressed to 'con.lhmcee@nta.ac.in'.

NDTV reported that the released admit cards have been issued to only those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria. This has been decided by going through their registration application for the course. This year there is no provision of sending the hall tickets via post and every candidate has to receive their admit cards by downloading them from the specified website.

The report cited a notification from the agency to state that all the candidates must be careful with the handling of their admit cards. No attempt must be made to “mutilate” or change any entry made on the admit card.

All the candidates must appear in the entrance exams with their valid hall tickets and the issue of admit card is not indicative of acceptance of eligibility, “which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.”

Here is the direct link to download LHMC BSc Nursing admit card 2020.