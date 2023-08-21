'Let us keep this momentum': PM Modi congratulates Moneycontrol on launch of 'Bullish on India' campaign

‘Bullish on India’ campaign has been launched by Moneycontrol on Monday to showcase the country’s economic might as it emerges stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic amid sluggish world economy.

Reacting on the Moneycontrol’s ‘Bullish on India’ campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India’s economy shines as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. With robust growth and resilient spirit, the future looks promising. Let us keep this momentum and ensure prosperity for 140 crore Indians!”

Congratulating Moneycontrol on launching the Bullish on India campaign, Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal said: “Optimism is in the air and spirits are high, there is a newfound confidence in India. Thank you, Moneycontrol for your support to this optimism. I am an optimist, I believe each one of you is equally optimistic, equally confident, equally ready and willing to fulfil your duties to make India the global superpower, make India amongst the top three economies of the world and ensure that every Indian has a better future. Our generations ahead will remember this generation as the people who created the India story.”

Apart from the government, the campaign has also drawn applause from the India Inc.

What is Moneycontrol's 'Bullish on India' campaign?

As India gears up to become the world's third largest economy, the 'Bullish on India' campaign extensively looks into various aspects of the country's growth story through a unique editorial series, which will also have contributions from leading names from finance and policy.

Aimed to analyse the key drivers of India's economic growth, 'Bullish on India' campaign will foster awareness about the unparalleled potential the nation offers at a time of a global economic slowdown.

The motive of ‘Bullish on India’ is to put a spotlight on India's vast economic landscape to provide investors, businesses, and readers with comprehensive insights into the factors propelling India's growth trajectory.

With extensive analysis of macroeconomic factors including manufacturing, demography, economy, markets and India’s rising stand in the global leadership, ‘Bullish on India’ has been presented as a data backed campaign that underlines India’s resilient economic growth in a world grappling with recession.

Also, an eBook has been launched at the platform which evaluates the main factors influencing India's economic growth as well as raising awareness of the unprecedented potential the country has to offer.