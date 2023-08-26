'Let us all make G20 Summit a success': PM Modi's message to Delhiites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed people at New Delhi’s Palam Airport after returning from Bengaluru where he met ISRO scientists and congratulated them for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

During the address, PM Modi urged residents of the national capital to ensure the success of the upcoming G20 Summit as they have been entrusted with more responsibility during this time.

“I seek forgiveness from the people of Delhi in advance for the inconvenience G20 Summit arrangements may cause to them,” he said.

Acknowledging the problems that Delhiites might face during the week of the summit due to traffic regulations, Modi said, “People may face inconvenience, but we have to ensure its success.”

Before the prime minister’s address, BJP National President JP Nadda gave warm welcome to Modi following his arrival from Greece and Johannesburg.

“PM Modi returned from a 4-day visit to South Africa and Greece. Your guidance & direction have made Chandrayaan-3 a successful project. It is making the whole nation proud… Your commitment and dedication show that you went to Bengaluru directly and met the ISRO scientists who set a record for India with their hard work,” Nadda said.

Hailing the feat achieved by India in successfully carrying out its historic moon mission, PM Modi said, “I went to attend BRICS in South Africa…I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages.”

Explaining why he named the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon ‘Shiv Shakti’, Modi said, “The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as ‘ShivShakti’. Shiv ki baat hoti hein toh Shubham hota he aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mere desh ke Nari Shakti ki baat hoti hai.”

PM Modi met with the scientists of ISRO earlier today after returning from his one-day trip in Greece.