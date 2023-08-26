'Let us all make G20 Summit a success': PM Modi's message to Delhiites
During the address at Palam Airport, PM Modi urged residents of the national capital to ensure the success of the upcoming G20 Summit as they have been entrusted with more responsibility during this time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed people at New Delhi’s Palam Airport after returning from Bengaluru where he met ISRO scientists and congratulated them for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.
During the address, PM Modi urged residents of the national capital to ensure the success of the upcoming G20 Summit as they have been entrusted with more responsibility during this time.
“I seek forgiveness from the people of Delhi in advance for the inconvenience G20 Summit arrangements may cause to them,” he said.
#WATCH | “Delhi citizens have got more responsibility for G20…there will be so many guests coming…From 5-15th September, there will be a lot of inconvenience, I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests…traffic rules will be changed, we will be stopped from going… pic.twitter.com/StO1pxI0If
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023
Acknowledging the problems that Delhiites might face during the week of the summit due to traffic regulations, Modi said, “People may face inconvenience, but we have to ensure its success.”
Before the prime minister’s address, BJP National President JP Nadda gave warm welcome to Modi following his arrival from Greece and Johannesburg.
“PM Modi returned from a 4-day visit to South Africa and Greece. Your guidance & direction have made Chandrayaan-3 a successful project. It is making the whole nation proud… Your commitment and dedication show that you went to Bengaluru directly and met the ISRO scientists who set a record for India with their hard work,” Nadda said.
#WATCH | Delhi: On PM Modi’s arrival, BJP national president JP Nadda says, “PM Modi returned from a 4-day visit to South Africa and Greece. Your guidance & direction have made Chandrayaan-3 a successful project. It is making the whole nation proud… Your commitment and… pic.twitter.com/XlCz5Gf8Jx
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023
Hailing the feat achieved by India in successfully carrying out its historic moon mission, PM Modi said, “I went to attend BRICS in South Africa…I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages.”
#WATCH | Delhi: ” I went to attend BRICS in South Africa…I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages”, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Palam airport pic.twitter.com/o1wWQW4g5y
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023
Explaining why he named the point where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon ‘Shiv Shakti’, Modi said, “The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as ‘ShivShakti’. Shiv ki baat hoti hein toh Shubham hota he aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mere desh ke Nari Shakti ki baat hoti hai.”
#WATCH | Delhi: “The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as ‘ShivShakti’. Shiv ki baat hoti hein toh Shubham hota he aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mere desh ke Nari Shakti ki baat hoti he’…Chandrayaan-2 point was named as ‘Tiranga’..”: says PM Modi pic.twitter.com/viDYWjCAaZ
— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023
PM Modi met with the scientists of ISRO earlier today after returning from his one-day trip in Greece.
also read
Modi-Xi talks: China is playing hardball; India can’t let G20 summit needs distract it from border issue
Withholding information on engagement with China for the sake of strategic ambiguity is a double-edged sword
G20 Summit: What will be open, what will be shut in Delhi from 8 Sept to 10 Sept?
From 8 to 10 September, all central government offices, commercial banks, educational institutions, markets and shops in the National Capital will be closed in view of the G20 Summit. Only essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and milk stands, shall remain open
Why G20 is leaving Delhi with a shortage of luxury cars
With thousands of delegates slated to attend the G20 meeting in September, Delhi is facing a shortage of luxury vehicles. Transport companies say some embassies require as many as 100 cars and Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lexus and Toyota models are the most in demand