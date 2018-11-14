'Let Kashmir be independent': Shahid Afridi says Pakistan doesn't want Valley, it can't even manage four provinces

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi created controversy Wednesday by saying Pakistan does not need Kashmir and that it can't even handle the four provinces it has, according to several media reports.

Afridi, the former Pakistan cricket captain, was addressing students at British Parliament in London when he made the remarks, according to a report in NDTV. "Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die...Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir... It can't even manage its four provinces...What is the big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful," Afridi said, according to a report in NewsX.

Afridi has a history of controversial statements. In April, he took to Twitter to express anguish over the 'appalling and worrisome' situation in Jammu and Kashmir after clashes between protesters and security forces. Afridi, tweeted, "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?."

Afridi also faced a backlash from his own countrymen after giving a controversial statement during the 2016 World T20, saying he was showered "more love in India than back home", which caused a massive uproar in Pakistan.