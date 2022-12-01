'Lessons to be learnt': Nagaland minister highlights traffic discipline followed by state’s people, watch

India

The video was recorded on a busy road in Nagaland’s capital city Kohima.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along. Twitter/@AlongImna

Roads in hilly areas are quite dangerous to travel because of the slopes and unpredictable turns. Thus, drivers in those regions are required to be conscious and follow certain traffic rules to avoid unfortunate road accidents. Though locals are aware of them and abide by the regulations sincerely, tourists who visit such places ignore them and get themselves into trouble. Now, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along sought the attention of other citizens of the country by sharing an instance of traffic discipline followed by his state’s people.


The video was recorded on a busy road in Nagaland’s capital city Kohima. It was originally shared by a journalist. The caption of the post read, “Traffic discipline in Kohima, Nagaland. Long queues, but nobody is overtaking and nobody is honking. Lessons to be learnt.”

Resharing the footage, Along noted, “Civilization starts with you and I.” The 15-second clipping shows a number of vehicles standing in a long queue while the other side of the road was still clear. However, no car was attempting to avoid the line or blowing horns to clear the congestion ahead. They maintained the flow with their left indicators turned on as per the traffic guidance.

The comment section saw numerous users appreciating the people of Nagaland for keeping their patience even in such a situation. They also slammed the other states’ for breaking traffic laws resulting in additional hassle. Some of the viewers also highlighted the regular scenario of traffic congestion in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore.

A user agreed, “This thing I also noticed. NER (North Eastern Region) People’s environment-friendly behaviour is pretty good. Most people avoid honking and follow sustainable driving.”


A person revealed, “I noticed the same while visiting Sikkim. Driving skills of people are superb and everyone is so calm whatever the traffic situation is.”


An individual noted, “The great Nagas are a role model to the entire country. We all must emulate them. Hope such a basic civic sense is ingrained at the KG stage itself in all schools of the country.”


Here are some other notable reactions:


Since being surfaced on the internet, the Twitter video has received more than 27,000 views. As many as 4,200 users have liked it so far on the microblogging site. So, what do you learn from the video? Doesn’t patience make things easier?

Updated Date: December 01, 2022 19:54:14 IST

