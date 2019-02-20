Leopard spotted at Korum Mall in Thane; forest, disaster management staffers on lookout for big cat in nearby neighbourhoods

Korum Mall in Thane had an unusual visitor early on Wednesday — a leopard was caught on camera loitering around the mall in the early hours of the morning. The big cat's current location is not known, and forest officials are conducting search operations to locate the animal.

Watch: A leopard entered a Mall in Thane, early morning. pic.twitter.com/Avm07Ha2fc — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) February 20, 2019

CCTV camera footage showed the leopard, believed to have scaled the walls of Korum Mall, leaving the premises around 5.30 am, reported Hindustan Times. Several Twitter accounts posted a video of the CCTV clip, which shows the leopard around the mall.

Officials of the Maharashtra Forest Department, along with those of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane, have been trying to track the leopard. They believe that after leaving the mall, the animal ventured into the residential Vasant Vihar neighbourhood.

The leopard was last seen entering the Satkar Residency hotel near Samata Nagar, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Senior police inspector Pradeep Giridhar corroborated this for ANI, "The leopard has been located at the basement of Hotel Satkar Residency, attempts to capture it are underway. Forest rescue team has arrived on the spot."

A rescue team of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park has also reached the spot, according to The Times of India.

Korum Mall could remain shut for the day.

The latest leopard spotting came days after another big cat was seen near a bungalow in Nashik on Sunday, reported PTI. Forest and police officials rushed to the site and eventually caught the animal after a daylong operation.

