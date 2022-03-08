IFS officer Ramesh Pandey recently shared a video on Twitter that shows a leopard leaping out from a truck enthusiastically and running towards the wild.

Nothing brings more joy and peace than seeing wild animals released into their natural habitat. Such videos are always a treat to watch. An Indian Forest Service officer shared a video that evoked similar feelings.

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey recently shared a video on Twitter that shows a leopard leaping out from a truck enthusiastically and running towards the wild. The 12-second clip, that has gone viral, shows a man opening a cage and releasing the big cat from a truck parked on a river bed. The leopard then jumps out from the truck and vanishes into the wilderness after crossing a shallow water body.

"It’s always satisfying for the field staff to rewild the rescued animals back to their habitats. Kudos to DFO Meerut and team for a successful leopard rescue and release," wrote Pandey while sharing the video.

Watch the amazing video here:

Kudos to DFO Meerut and team for a successful leopard rescue and release.

IFS officer Rajesh Kumar who is currently posted in Meerut wrote on his Twitter handle that rescuing the big cat from a densely populated area was a very challenging task for the forest officers. "Thanks sir…It was special feeling after Releasing Pallav ( Rescued Leopard ) safely inside natural forest of Shivalik," he wrote. Kumar also informed that as many as 35 people were involved in the rescue operation.

Thanks to all Seniors & Rescue team members along with local public . It was really a tough task to do rescue in dense populated area . Our patience & strategy finally worked . Wishing all the best to Pallav ( named Adult male leopard).@moefcc @ANINewsUP @DDNewsUP https://t.co/JtDQEDpqtQ — Rajesh Kumar IFS (@rkm_dce) March 5, 2022

The video clip has won hearts and garnered more than 11,300 views on Twitter. The clip has also accumulated over 600 likes. Twitter users couldn’t resist praising the forest personnel for the good work.

One of the users praised the forest officers for rescuing and releasing the leopard into forest.

Excellent Job sir , thank full to u and do many more like this to Safe Guard Public and also yourself.👍 — Anil Kumar (@AnilKum86057984) March 6, 2022

Another thanked the almighty after the big cat was safely rescued.

Thank god he is safe and sound. This wild cat was seen near to my in-laws home yesterday. I was worried of kids and even his safety. Well thanks sir and thanks to the police people as well who made this rescue operation gently. — Rachit Gupta (@rachitattweet) March 5, 2022

Wild animals stray into places inhabited by humans due to lack of food in the forest. In a similar incident, the Forest Department had released a two-year-old male leopard into the wild in January this year. The big cat was hit by a vehicle and got injured on the Western Peripheral Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh.

