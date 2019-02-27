Left in lurch, widows of paramilitary personnel battle to get benefits, parity with those of armed forces

Binu Jha’s husband HK Jha, a deputy commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died on 4 July, 2014, battling Maoist insurgents. Binu, a housewife, decided to relocate to Delhi in order to escape the verbal abuse she faced by her relatives and neighbours. Binu struggled to find accommodation, to find a job and to get her children admitted to school. Her late husband’s CRPF colleagues were helpful, but she soon realised the CRPF had no institutional mechanisms in place to assist her.

"It's been an uphill task. The CRPF offered me the post of head constable which I declined. I am entitled to my husband’s basic pay at the time of his death. Apart from the emotional trauma I suffered, life has been an uphill task," said Binu.

Her situation is similar to that of thousands of widows of central paramilitary forces (CPF) soldiers, who are battling tremendous odds. Although the strength of the CPF has risen steadily in the recent years — so much so that the CRPF now has three lakh soldiers — widows whose husbands served in the CPF feel not enough attention has been paid to addressing their needs as compared to widows of the armed forces.

Retired CRPF director-general Pranay Sharma conceded as much, stating that even he knows of instances where the insurance money following the death of a jawan does not reach the widow, with the jawan’s parents and other family members insisting the money be handed over to them. "Several such cases have gone to court which creates further confusion and delay," said Sharma.

Widows of the CPF personnel complain that while the insurance cover provided to a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan works out to around Rs 20 lakh, the insurance cover given to an army jawan is Rs 37.5 lakh. Nor are they entitled to many of the benefits extended to the wives of Indian Army by states because BSF personnel have not been accorded the same status.

"But my husband was performing the same duty as that of an army jawan. Then why should we be discriminated against? The principle of equal pay for equal work should apply. After all, the CRPF is being deployed alongside the army,’’ said one widow.

There is no doubt that pay gap exists between the CPF and army personnel. While the transport allowance ( Rs 1,800) and remote hardship allowance (Rs 6,930) are the same for a BSF soldier and an army personnel at the rank of havaldar, ration money given to the BSF jawan is taxable while an army soldier is given tax-free ration. The pension a CPF jawan receives is dependent on the contributions he makes to the pension fund while army jawans receive OROP (One Rank One Pension). BSF jawans are not entitled to House Rent Allowance in their home towns. They also have much less access to family accommodation as compared to their counterparts in the army.

Retired Major DP Singh, a war veteran of the Kargil War, felt there should be a uniform policy of compensation for the men in uniform. "There is disparity of compensation across different states for jawans who died performing their duty," said DP Singh.

Retired DGP Prakash Singh, who also served as chief of the border security service, agreed that the government has to ensure that there are not major gaps between the service conditions of the army and para military forces, but at the same time believes some differences will exist because the nature of the job.

"There are going to be some differences between the central police and the state police, otherwise very soon everyone will start clamouring for equal salaries. Tomorrow, the Home Guards will say, 'We too are performing the same duties and so our salary should be at par with the armed forces,’" he said.

Prakash Singh is critical of the rapid expansion witnessed in the CRPF. "There has been too much of an expansion of the CRPF and its strength has gone up to three lakh. This has created promotional blockages especially from the post of deputy commandant to commandant and then to DIG," he said.

"I have always maintained that the force that should be strengthened is the state police force in terms of their manpower, equipment and weaponry. But instead of building up the resources of the state police, the states have come to rely heavily on the CRPF. We need local police to tackle the Maoist problem in Chattisgarh. They know the terrain and local conditions. Someone from Punjab is not going to be familiar with those surroundings," Prakash Singh added.

Retired DGP SM Khanna does not agree. Khanna is of the view that inter-service discrimination favours the IAS bureaucracy who frame the rules in their favour. "In the question of pensions, to cite and example, a retired IAS officer’s pension is higher than that of the other services. This is discriminatory," he asserted.

His counterpart, DGP SVM Tripathi, who on retirement served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, believes that although the nuts-and-bolts work is done by the para military forces, the public holds the armed forces in much higher esteem.

"Their work is appreciated much more than that of the state police. The army has more resources though I am not denigrating their contribution. But public esteem plays a potent factor in shaping perception and building the morale of a work force," said Tripathi.

On the issue of pension disparity he said, "Army personnel retire much earlier. An army jawan retires by 37 while a constable in the paramilitary forces will retired between 57-60 years. There is a trade off here and so the army jawan will be entitled to a higher pension."

Retired DGP Shivaji Cairae, who served in the CRPF, expressed surprise at how the Pulwama attack on the CRPF took place.

"Obviously the standard operating procedures (SOP) were not followed. I served in both Tripura and Manipur during a period when insurgency was at its highest and land mines had been laid along the road. We were very particular. Road opening patrols had to move ahead and ensure the area was cleaned up. All these procedures took a long time, a week, sometimes more, but we made sure no untoward incident happened," said Cairae.

During his tenure in Jharkhand, in order to circumvent the problem of mines, he gave instructions for CRPF jawans to move around on cycles while travelling over dirt road. Each jawan had to maintain a distance of fifteen feet from the other.

"If a jawan crossed a land mine, only one person would be blown up. If they faced an ambush, they jumped off their bikes and ran for cover, one to the left, the other to the right. Their training followed the syllabi of the army Jungle Welfare School. The result was that our casualty figures remained very low,’ Cairae added.

A senior officer in the CRPF, speaking on condition of anonymity, admits the Pulwama attack has seen the second largest troop losses in the last nine years, the highest number having been in April 2010 when they lost 75 CRPF personnel in a landmine explosion in Dantewada. "Since then, we have been strengthening our systems and working towards better co-ordination with the police and the army. Our force was headless for two years till the Sukma massacre occurred when the present DG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar was appointed. The SOP were not followed leading to the death of 25 of our men," he said. On the issue of inter-service disparity, he believed already the government had agreed to fly troops and many of our other demands are also expected to be met.

There is little doubt that there is considerable dissatisfaction at the service conditions within the para military forces as can be seen by their levels of attrition. To cite one example, more than 2,583 persons sought voluntary retirement in 2014. A total of 7,166 personnel ( three percent of the total strength) left the force between 2012-14. This is also reflected in the fact that almost 60 percent of those selected as officers in the BSF from the IPS have declined to join the service.

Politicians have often promised to improve their working conditions, but little has been done on the ground. The latest to join the bandwagon is Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has promised that jawans of paramilitary forces killed in action will be given "martyr" status. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made several promises when he came to power, but these were not implemented.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.