Leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S10e showcases a side-mounted fingerprint-reader

There have been a lot of leaks on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus models, and it almost appeared to many that Samsung's cheaper Galaxy S model, S10 Lite or S10 E, were on the back burner.

But now that we are just a few weeks away from the 20 February launch, we expect tipsters to go into overdrive and leave nothing behind. And this is how fresh, new images of the Samsung Galaxy S10 E have finally showed up online. The new images reveal the Galaxy S10 Lite's design and even hint that the phone might be christened as the "Galaxy S10e".

The Galaxy S10e is seen to have a 5.8-inch, flat, Infinity-o hole-punch display with the camera placed on the right side top corner similar to the Galaxy A9 Pro.

As per Slashleaks, the front camera cutout is almost 5 mm, which is a bit smaller than the cavity on the Galaxy A9 Pro (6.7 mm).

The notification bar displayed on the phone also looks quite chunky, which is clearly because of that large camera cavity in the Infinity-O display.

The report further mentions the phone to be running on One UI and might also sport the same processor as the S10 and S10 Plus. As per previous rumours, the S1o Plus is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC.

The S10e is said to come with only 6 GB RAM paired with 128 GB internal storage and might come with a dual camera system instead of the triple camera system, which the other S10 models might sport.

The report by SamMobile confirms that the Galaxy s10e will be the only smartphone in the S Series to get a Canary Yellow finish. The phone might also be made available in black, green and white.

Also, another leaked image by Slashleaks shows the phone to come with a side-mounted fingerprint-reader, indicating that there might be no in-display fingerprint reader.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series are expected to make their public appearance on 20 February, a few days before Mobile World Congress 2019 takes off.

