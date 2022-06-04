India

Layer'r Shot body spray advertisement slammed for promoting 'rape culture', ASCI pulls up brand

This is not the first body spray ad that has been slammed by people. Earlier, brands like Wild Stone, Addiction Deo and Axe have been called out for being sexist.

FP Trending June 04, 2022 14:32:41 IST
Two advertisements of the body spray brand Layer'r Shot have been slammed on social media for promoting “rape culture”.  The advertisements were first broadcast during the first Test match between England and New Zealand.

One of the adverts sees four men having a conversation at a deserted store. The men are debating who will take the “shot” as there are four of them and only “one shot”. As the men discuss the topic, a woman is shown in the ad. She turns back to berate them as she thinks they are conversing about her, but later realises that their talk is centred on the last remaining bottle of the Layer'r perfume.

The second advert shows a group of men entering a bedroom while a couple is there. One of them asks a crude question about the girl, implying about sexual favours. The clip later reveals that he was asking about using the perfume.
Once the ads were released, several internet users slammed the company for being disgusting, creepy and promoting rape. “"@layerr_shot pull these ads. They perpetuate rape culture. Sony Liv pls stop broadcasting these #Layershot ads," a Twitter user said. Some even questioned how these ads got approved.

Several people also tagged the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and demanded that it take the advert off air. The ASCI responded saying that “The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest". The body added that it has "taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation.”

This is not the first body spray ad that has been slammed by people. Earlier, brands like Wild Stone, Addiction Deo and Axe have been called out for being sexist.

