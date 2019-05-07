Lawyers protest outside SC against procedure adopted to probe into sexual harassment charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi: Section 144 imposed

Lawyers and activists protesting outside the Supreme Court against the clean chit given to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday and CrPC Section 144 was imposed outside the apex court to prevent further escalation. The lawyers and activists were protesting the procedure adopted by the Supreme Court to probe into sexual harassment allegations against the CJI.

Section 144 imposed outside Supreme Court following the protest by lawyers and women activists against the procedure adopted to deal with sexual harassment case against CJI Ranjan Gogoi. pic.twitter.com/B0eFiJTOut — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

Protesters, assembled outside the court, tweeted that they are being moved to Mandi Marg police station, The Indian Express reported. Speaking to The Quint, Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma confirmed that the women were detained because Section 144 CrPC is in place in Central Delhi. Verma claimed that the Delhi Police had initially asked the women to move the protest to Jantar Mantar.

The protests come after the three-judge panel constituted by the Supreme Court headed by Justice SA Bobde found "no substance" in the sexual harassment allegations levelled by a former apex court employee against Gogoi.

The in-house committee, comprising Justices SA Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra, completed the inquiry over four days. The accuser withdrew from the proceedings on the third day, 30 April, saying she was being denied access to a lawyer and was "not likely to get justice from this committee".

After the office of the apex court's Secretary General came out with the findings of the committee, the woman issued a press statement saying that she was "highly disappointed and dejected".

On Monday, the in-house committee of the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the CJI. The verdict stated that it found "no substance in the allegations" made against CJI Ranjan Gogoi by a former female employee of the Supreme Court.

The statement issued by Secretary General of the Supreme Court, as posted on its website, also made it clear that as held in the Indira Jaising versus Registrar General Supreme Court of India and Anr case, the "report of a committee constituted as part of the in-house procedure is not liable to be made public".

