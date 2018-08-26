Lawyer Prashant Bhushan undecided on approaching SC on Rafale deal, says there is corruption in apex court too

Ranchi: Supreme Court lawyer and Swaraj Abhiyan president Prashant Bhushan on Saturday said he was undecided on approaching the Supreme Court on the Rafale fighter deal, alleging there was corruption in the apex court as well.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Bhushan said for taking any case to the Supreme Court one has to think as "there is rampant corruption in the apex court" and it was the reason he was undecided about taking the issue to the court.

Asked whether there is corruption in the Supreme Court, Bhushan said, "There are no two opinions that corruption is there in the apex court."

He alleged there was a scam of over Rs 36,000 crore in the Rafale deal.

Bhushan said he had chosen the path to put all-round pressure on the Centre on the deal. "Let me see what results will come," he said.

He praised the Congress for raising the issue. "The Congress has taken up the issue forcefully which is praiseworthy," he said.