Lawyer attempts self-immolation outside Delhi's Rohini court; legal fraternity ignores Bar Council's appeal for peace, stages protests

A lawyer attempted self-immolation outside the Rohini court in Delhi on Wednesday, with lawyers in the National Capital continuing to boycott work in protest of clashes with the police last week, News18 reported.

The lawyer, identified as Ashish poured kerosene on himself but was stopped from lighting himself on fire by his colleagues. Boycotting judicial work, lawyers continued chants of ‘Delhi Police haye haye’ outside the district courts in Rohini and Saket continued, even though the police personnel called off their stir on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India appealed to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony in the courts and resume their court work.

Lawyer also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding enforcement of the Lawyers' Protection Act. One assistant sub-inspector was suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence.

Police personnel ended the stir after an assurance by senior officers that their grievances will be addressed. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha assured protesters that a review petition would be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex.

Hundreds of police personnel protested outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday against the clashes reported at the Tis Hazari and Saket courts on 2 and 4 November respectively. The 2 November clash resulted from a parking dispute and left at least 20 policemen and eight lawyers injured.

