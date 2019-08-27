Law student from Uttar Pradesh goes missing three days after accusing ex-Union minister of harassment

A student from LLM student of SS Law College from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh has gone missing three days after accusing former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of harassment and “destroying the lives of several girls” in her college.

In a Facebook video clip that has now gone viral that she had uploaded through her own account, she appealed to the prime minister and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to help her. “A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with life. I have all the evidence against him. I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family. Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, DM and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him. I request you all for justice.” she is seen saying in the video.

“When any girl tries to take any action against him, he blatantly threatens them with murder, claiming he has links with all forces of law,” she added.

The girl's father reported to the police saying that she was not missing but was allegedly kidnapped. She has been missing since 24 August, reported CNN-News18, just after the video went viral. He has filed written complaint against Chinmayanand. He has also told the police that his daughter was not the only one who was harassed.

#EXCLUSIVE – I spoke to her last on August 24 she called came from an unknown number. She said she was fine, we shared this number with police to track: Victim’s father tells CNN-News18’s @_pallavighosh. pic.twitter.com/i0YO1bP8fk — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 27, 2019

“The last time she came home was on Raksha Bandhan. I asked her why her phone remained switched off so frequently. She said, ‘if my phone goes off for a longer duration then understand that I am in trouble. My phone will go off only when it is not in my hands’. My girl was going through a lot of pain and trouble but didn’t divulge much. She told me she was being sent to Nainital by her college administration,” her mother said told CNN-News18.

The father of the girl has also alleged that he has been trying to reach her for many days but she is untraceable. “My daughter never told me anything personally. She looked worried when she was home on Raksha Bandhan. She has been missing for four days. I have given a written complaint against college director Swami Chinmayanand, but no action has been taken yet,” he said.

No report or case has been lodged by the police so far. When asked, S Chinappa, Senior Superintendent of Police, said he doesn’t know anything about the viral video.