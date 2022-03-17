Last day to apply! NTA closes invites to GPAT examinations, get direct link to register

The GPAT 2022 exam will be a three-hour computer-based test in a single shift from 9 am and 12 pm

The online application period for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 will end today, 17 March, according to a National Testing Agency (NTA) notification. It is still not too late for individuals who wish to take the exam.

For admission to GPAT-affiliated colleges' postgraduate pharmacy programmes (MPharma), candidates must apply for the exam by 11:50 PM today on the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also make modifications to their forms from 19 to 21 March.

The Information Bulletin, which is published on the NTA website, contains information regarding eligibility, exam system, exam centres, exam schedules, exam fee and application method, among other things.

A male candidate's online application fee is Rs 2000, while a female candidate's charge is Rs 1000. You have time till 18 March to pay the fee (upto 11.50 PM). They can also pay the applicable fee online using debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI, or Paytm through the payment gateway.

The following are the steps to register for the NTA GPAT 2022:

-Go to the NTA GPAT website.

-Go to 'Registration for GPAT 2022' and fill out the form using your own email address and phone number.

-Fill out the application form and upload your documents.

-Fees must be paid before the application submission .

-Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Here is a direct link to register for the exam since it is more convenient for you.

NTA will announce the date of the GPAT 2022 exam later. The exam will be a three-hour computer-based test in a single shift from 9 am and 12 pm.

Candidates and their parents are advised to check the NTA website frequently for the most recent updates.

