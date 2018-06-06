Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claims responsibility for attack on Hajin army camp in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the attack on the Hajin army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Abdullah Ghaznavi, spokesman of the LeT, called a news agency in Srinagar claiming responsibility for the attack. Ghaznavi said the LeT had carried out the 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack at the Rashtriya Rifles camp in Hajin in which three soldiers were killed.

Dispelling rumours of the suicide attack at the camp, the police had earlier said: "Militants fired grenades at the camp and used heavy volume of automatic gunfire which was retaliated by the guards at the camp.

"No loss of life has been reported during this attack. The area has now been surrounded for searches."

Militants had attacked the camp late on Tuesday and the exchange of fire had continued for several hours.