Large portion of road caves in on Jammu-Srinagar highway amid heavy rainfall

Road connecting two tunnels on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway caved in. Heavy rain in several areas of the Ramban district resulted in landslides that led to blockage of major roads in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid isolated spells of heavy rainfall showering parts of India, a massive portion of a road along with the Jammu-Srinagar Highway caved in on Saturday, as per officials. A viral video is doing rounds on internet showing the road connecting two tunnels on the national highway was washed away after landslides. This destruction was triggered by heavy rains that happened in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, due to this mishap, traffic movement is temporarily suspended in the Ramban district.

The multiple landslides caused by heavy rainfall overnight have resulted in the blockage of major roads in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Mughal Road, and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road. Mughal Road, a substitute link connecting Poonch and Rajouri with the Shopian district of south Kashmir, also witnessed numerous landslides near Rata Chambh in Poonch district.

A traffic department official informed that the road clearance work is underway to repair and clear the road and the adjacent affected sections despite the incessant rains. They are on their toes to ensure early restoration of traffic. They also informed about the waterlogging of the railway tracks near Hillar.

Meanwhile, Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma said, “Heavy rain along with landslide, mudslide and shooting stones in various stretches of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Ramban. NH closed the till clearance. Ask TCU before making travel plans.”

“NH-44, Mughal Road & SSG road r blocked due 2 landslides. People r advised not to travel till clearance,” said J&K Traffic Police.

It is important to note that India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbances.

As extremely heavy rainfall spells in the districts of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur for 8 July and 9 July, the India Meteorological Department has issued the “orange” alert to “red” alert in Himachal. Meanwhile, isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely to pour in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul, Solan, and Spiti.

Fresh rainfall drenched Delhi on Saturday. IMD predicted that commuters might face hardships as there were chances of more showers during the day.

Published on: July 08, 2023 18:46:38 IST

