Landslide causes stranded travelers in Uttarakhand, rescue efforts underway

More than 300 travelers find themselves stranded in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand as a critical road has been washed away following a devastating landslide.

The affected tourists and locals are reportedly stuck in Dharchula and Gunji, unable to continue their journeys after the Lipulekh-Tawaghat road near Lakhanpur collapsed, eroded by 100 meters due to a massive rockfall.

Local authorities anticipate that it will take approximately two days to restore the road and make it accessible for traffic once again.

In the meantime, rescue operations are underway to ensure the safety and well-being of those stranded.

Weather department has issued a dust storm and thundershower alert for several districts in Uttarakhand, including Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, and Uttarkashi.

This further adds to the challenges faced by the stranded travelers and necessitates caution and preparedness.

The local police have issued an advisory, urging all pilgrims to find safe accommodations and avoid unnecessary travel.

They emphasize the importance of parking vehicles in secure locations and caution against venturing out unless the weather conditions improve.

The police specifically address devotees planning their journey to Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra, advising them to carefully consider the weather forecast and come prepared with rain covers, umbrellas, and warm clothing to ensure their comfort and safety during the pilgrimage.

Efforts are underway to alleviate the situation and facilitate the rescue and evacuation of the stranded tourists.

Authorities are working diligently to restore the damaged road and provide necessary support to those affected, prioritizing their safety and well-being in this challenging situation.

