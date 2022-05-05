Landing in New Delhi, PM Modi to immediately attend office, hold review meet on heatwave, monsoon preparedness

Reaching in Delhi after winding up his three-nation Europe tour, PM Modi will chair an important review meeting for preparedness of monsoon season and heatwave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi at 11:30 am after completing his three-nation Europe visit. Immediately after arriving in India, the Prime Minister will attend office, government sources said.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to hold 7-8 meetings and will also chair an important review meeting for preparedness of monsoon season and heatwave, sources added.

Over the past few days, most parts of the country have reported all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for India on Thursday after concluding his three-day trip to Europe. His trip started from Germany, after which he went to Denmark and before leaving for India, he visited France. During his trip, he held a series of bilateral meetings to boost ties in a range of areas including trade, energy and green technology.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "PM Narendra Modi's 3-day, 3-nation tour was immensely productive. - Advanced trade and investment ties - Forged new green partnerships - Promoted collaborations for innovation and skill development - Strengthened the spirit of cooperation with our European partners."

In the last and final leg of his tour, PM Modi made a stopover in Paris where he held extensive talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected to the top post over a week back.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests as well as regional and global developments, amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

PM Modi's visit came amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia. The Ukraine issue also figured prominently at the second India-Nordic summit attended by the Prime Minister and his counterparts from Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday in Copenhagen.

PM Modi has said that India believes no country will emerge victorious in the Russia-Ukraine war as all will suffer losses and there will be a "more serious" impact on developing and poor countries.

On Tuesday, PM Modi met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and held "productive talks". He also attended a business summit to discuss economic linkages.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and the two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments. He also addressed the Indian community in Berlin.

With inputs from agencies

