New Delhi: Lance Naik Manju of Eastern Command has yet again proved that women are no less than men in any aspect of life. Manju became the first woman Soldier Sky Diver of Indian Army.

In a historic move, she jumped from 10,000 ft from ALH Dhruv helicopter on Tuesday (15 November).

#IndianArmy

L/NK (WMP) Manju of #EasternCommand became first Woman Soldier Sky Diver of the Indian Army. She jumped yesterday from 10,000ft from an ALH. This inspiring act of hers will set an example for other women in the army.@adgpi @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/YKPufUcnDk — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) November 16, 2022

This inspiring act will set an example for other women in the army. She is from Corps of Military Police, Eastern Command was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On achieving a milestone, Lance Naik Manu said “When the bird starts trusting it wings, it conquers the skies.”

Indian Army’s first woman soldier skydiver Lance Naik Manju was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for the jump, Indian Army officials said.

Women making history:

Many young women are making the country proud by scripting history in the Indian Army. Earlier, Captain Abhilasha Barak added her name to the list of powerful women in India. The 26-year-old bright girl made headlines after becoming the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator in May 2022.

Maya Sudan, a Jammu and Kashmir resident, became the first female fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force(IAF) last year. She joined the IAF as a flying officer and is from the village of Lamberi in Rajouri’s border tehsil of Nowshera. Maya is the first woman from Rajouri and the 12th female officer to be inducted as a fighter pilot in the IAF.

Flight lieutenant Hina Jaiswal created history by becoming the first Indian Woman Flight Engineer, earlier this year. She achieved the feat after completing the prestigious Flight Engineers’ course 112 Helicopter Unit, Air Force Station, Yelahanka, according to a report by Economic Times.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.