Lakhimpur Kheri: BJP MLA Yogesh Verma's runs over bike borne men, two die on spot

Police has taken both driver and MLA's vehicle into custody. Probe into the incident is underway

Lakhimpur Kheri, a city in Uttar Pradesh is once again hogging headline, this time a speeding SUV with 'MLA' sticker, said to be of BJP MLA from Sadar, ran over two bike borne men, who died on spot. The accident took place on Bahraich highway.

"Two bike-borne men were killed after their bike collided with a car on Bahraich highway. The vehicle is said to be of Sadar MLA (Yogesh Verma). We've taken both the driver and vehicle into our custody. Further probe underway," news agency ANI quoted SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjiv Suman as saying.

As per reports, both the deceased were residents of Kiratpur village that comes under Kheri police station. The accident took place when the two were returning home from Ramapur, a speeding Scorpio car ran over them and they died on spot.

A report by Hindustan News Hub said that the vehicle was in the name of BJP MLA Yogesh Verma's wife Neelam Verma. At the time of the accident, the MLA was not in the vehicle.

The incident comes within months after eight farmers protesting against now revoked contentious farm laws were mowed in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October, 2021.

Farmer leaders claimed that the SUV, which belonged to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni, was in the vehicle had allegedly run over the the agitating farmers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Monday, will deliver its verdict on a plea challenging bail to Ashish Mishra.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana had last week reserved its order after hearing all concerned parties. The apex court had been told by the Uttar Pradesh government that while the 'alleged offences are serious', the accused is 'not at flight risk'. The state also promised that witnesses had been provided security - a claim contested by the petitioners' lawyers.

On 10 February, 2021, Ashish Mishra was given bail by the Allahabad High Court which triggered a huge political row ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh. Families of the victims, civil society activists and opposition parties claiming the ruling BJP was protecting its own.

The plea challenging his bail was filed by Jagjit Singh, Pawan Kashyap and Sukhwinder Singh - family members of those killed in the violence in Lakhimpur.

