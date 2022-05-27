India

Ladakh: Seven soldiers killed as army bus carrying 26 personnel falls into Shyok river

PM Narendra Modi said he was 'anguished by the bus accident and that all possible assistance is being given to the affected'

FP Staff May 27, 2022 16:57:38 IST
The accident happened in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on 27 May, 2022. Image: News18

At least seven soldiers were killed on Friday and several others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh.

"7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector (Ladakh), grievous injuries to others too," ANI earlier quoted Army sources as saying.

The bus with 26 personnel onboard was moving from Transit Camp in Partapur to Sub Sector Hanif.

Following the accident, all 26 soldiers were evacuated to an army field hospital and surgical teams from Leh were rushed to Partapur.

Seven soldiers succumbed to their injuries later. Meanwhile, the injured soldiers have been shifted to the Command Hospital in Panchkula, Haryana.

President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences

President Ram Nath Kovind sent his "heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased."

Taking to Twitter, prime minister Narendra Modi said he was "anguished by the bus accident" and that "all possible assistance is being given to the affected."

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, who apprised him of the situation.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar wished "a speedy recovery to the injured."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she was "deeply distressed" by the accident.

With inputs from agencies

