Ladakh: Seven soldiers killed as army bus carrying 26 personnel falls into Shyok river

At least seven soldiers were killed on Friday and several others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh.

"7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector (Ladakh), grievous injuries to others too," ANI earlier quoted Army sources as saying.

The bus with 26 personnel onboard was moving from Transit Camp in Partapur to Sub Sector Hanif.

Following the accident, all 26 soldiers were evacuated to an army field hospital and surgical teams from Leh were rushed to Partapur.

#WATCH | 7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector of Ladakh earlier this evening. All 19 soldiers injured in the accident have been airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital. (Video Source: Video shot by locals, verified by security forces) pic.twitter.com/xLYvfP7Qdw — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Seven soldiers succumbed to their injuries later. Meanwhile, the injured soldiers have been shifted to the Command Hospital in Panchkula, Haryana.

President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences

President Ram Nath Kovind sent his "heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased."

Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 27, 2022

Taking to Twitter, prime minister Narendra Modi said he was "anguished by the bus accident" and that "all possible assistance is being given to the affected."

Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2022

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, who apprised him of the situation.

Spoke to the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, who apprised me of the situation and steps taken by the Army to save the lives of the injured soldiers. The Army is providing all possible assistance to the injured personnel. 2/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 27, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

लद्दाख में भारतीय सेना की एक बस के खाई में गिरने से हुई दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस हादसे में हमने अपने जिन वीर जवानों को खोया है मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। घायलों को त्वरित उपचार के लिए ले जाया गया है, ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 27, 2022

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar wished "a speedy recovery to the injured."

Deeply saddened by the news of loss of precious lives of our brave Army personnel in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 27, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she was "deeply distressed" by the accident.

Deeply distressed by the traumatic road accident death of our 7 brave soldiers in Ladakh today afternoon. Some more seriously injured in the case. Sincere condolences for the bereaved, solidarity for all. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 27, 2022

