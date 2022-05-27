Ladakh: 7 soldiers killed after vehicle falls into Shyok river
'Efforts on to ensure best medical care for injured, including requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command,' the Indian Army said
At least seven soldiers were killed on Friday and several others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river in Ladakh.
"7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector (Ladakh), grievous injuries to others too. Efforts on to ensure best medical care for injured, including requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command," ANI quoted Army sources as saying.
According to India Today, the vehicle with 26 soldiers onboard was moving from Transit Camp in Partapur to Sub Sector Hanif.
Following the accident, all 26 soldiers were evacuated to an army field hospital and surgical teams from Leh were rushed to Partapur.
Seven soldiers succumbed to their injuries later, the report added.
With inputs from agencies
