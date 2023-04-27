'Border violations eroded basis of bilateral ties,' Rajnath Singh tells Chinese counterpart

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu that “all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments.”

The talks took place hours after Li arrived in New Delhi to attend a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India.

Singh categorically conveyed that the development of relations between India and China is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders, a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

The defence minister reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation, the statement added.

Li’s visit to India is the first by a Chinese defence minister since the 2020 Galwan clashes.

Meeting after 18th round of India-China military talks

The meeting between the two defence ministers took place days after the Indian and Chinese armies held the 18th round of military talks on ending the border row.

In the Corps Commander talks on 23 April, the two sides agreed to stay in close touch and work out a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

However, there was no indication of any clear forward movement in ending the row.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang is also set to visit India next week to attend a conclave of foreign ministers of SCO member countries in Goa. The meeting is slated for May 4 and 5.

On Thursday, Singh also held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran and Tajikistan.

India is hosting the SCO defence ministers’ meeting under its presidency of the grouping.

Defence ministers of China, Russia and other member nations of the SCO except Pakistan are attending the meeting in Delhi.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will attend the meeting through virtual mode, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

