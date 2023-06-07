Labourers from West Bengal taken to police station in MP on suspicion of being Rohingya Muslims

Few labourers from West Bengal were taken to a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after some organisations suspected them of being “Rohingya Muslims”, an official said on Wednesday.

They were later allowed to go upon verification of documents, she said.

“On a complaint by some organisations, we brought some 20 people from a place near Muktidham crematorium in Chhota Bangarda area to the police station last night,” said Kalpana Chauhan, in-charge of Aerodrome police station.

Police checked their identity documents and collected photocopies of their Aadhaar cards, she told PTI.

“On verification, they were found to be labourers from West Bengal. They were allowed to go last night itself,” she added.

Police did not find anything objectionable in their possession, the police official said, adding that a local contractor had employed them for a municipal sewage line work in Chhota Bangarda area.

They were initially living on the crematorium premises, but when some organizations objected, the contractor shifted them elsewhere, the official said.

Tannu Sharma, local convenor of the Bajrang Dal, stated in a press release on Wednesday that they received information from local people that 15 to 20 “anti-social elements” were staying in the crematorium premises.

They were suspected to be “Rohingya Muslims” staying in the crematorium complex “secretly” without informing the nearby police station and police should carry out detailed investigation, he demanded.

(With inputs from PTI)

