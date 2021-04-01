KVS Class 1 admission 2021: Registration begins on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in; apply by 19 April

To get admission to Class 1, a child must be five years old as on 31 March, as per the information bulletin. The upper age limit is seven years.

The online registration process for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Class 1 admission has started from Thursday, April 1 onwards. Parents can visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in to register and to obtain details related to the admission process. The last date to apply is 19 April.

The registration process has two steps. The first step includes the registration of students. On successful registration, parents or guardians will get a unique login code. In the second part, the code will be required to fill the form.

According to a Hindustan Times report, once the registration process ends, KVS will release the first provisional list on 23 April. The second and third lists will be out on 30 April and 5 May, respectively, on the basis of available seats.

To get admission to Class 1, a child must be five years old as on 31 March, as per the information bulletin. The upper age limit is seven years. Differently-abled children can get a two-year relaxation to the upper age limit.

Parents should avoid filling-in multiple forms. Only the last form will be considered in case multiple forms are submitted. KVS's official Android Mobile App can also be used to register for the admission process. The app is available on Google Play Store.

Here's the list of required documents:

- Age proof certificate

- Proof of residence

- Relationship proof for children and grandchildren of Member of Parliament or PSU employees

- Relationship Proof for children and grandchildren of KV employees

- Caste certificate

- Service certificate showing number of transfers in the preceding 7 years

- Certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees