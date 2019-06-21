Kullu bus accident : Toll in Himachal crash rises to 44; overloading, negligent driving may have caused accident

Shimla: At least 44 people were killed and 34 others injured when an overloaded bus fell into a deep drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

The private bus, (registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep gorge near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, Kullu Superintendent (SP) of Police Shalini Agnihotri said, adding that the vehicle was on its way Gada Gushaini.

Prima facie, it seems that overloading and negligent driving may have caused the accident, Banjar Patwari Sheetal Kumar said.

Additional SP of Kullu Rajkumar Chandel said the toll in the accident has touched 44 and added that the injured were undergoing treatment at the Banjar Civil Hospital and the Kullu district hospital. Most of the victims were residents of various areas in Kullu district.

Some of the severely injured passengers have been shifted to PGI Chandigarh, he said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the tragic accident. In their condolence messages, they prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, the official said, adding that Thakur has also asked the administration to provide best possible medical care to the injured passengers.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur left for Kullu from Shimla after learning about the accident.

The Kullu district administration announced an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of each of the deceased and the injured.

Talking to PTI, Piyush Tewari, founder of Save LIFE Foundation said, "It's a shame that mass-casualty bus crashes have become a norm in India, especially in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh."

"The state government must immediately order a summary audit of all roads, and engineers and contractors responsible for missing basic installations like crash barriers must be booked for these countless deaths and injuries," he said.

