Kullu bus accident: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi express condolences to families of those killed in mishap in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident at Kullu on Thursday.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance that is required," said Prime Minister Modi on the official twitter handle of PMO India.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu echoed a similar sentiment.

"Deeply saddened to know about the bus accident in Kullu, in which about 25 people lost their lives and many more were injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery of the injured," stated Venkaiah Naidu on his official twitter handle.

Expressing his condolences, Rahul Gandhi said: "Saddened by the incident. I pray for their speedy recovery of those injured. I request the Congress leaders in the district to help those affected."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to post: "Pained at the loss of lives in the bus accident at Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Pray for early recovery of all those injured."

Thirty-three people died and 37 got injured in an accident as bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. However, the search operation is still underway.

