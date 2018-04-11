Kulgam encounter: Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief over civilian deaths, says state needs to get out of cycle of violence

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives near an encounter site in Kulgam district.

Four civilians were killed and 20 injured as protesters clashed with security personnel in Kulgam district of the state while an encounter was on with militants that left one soldier dead and two others wounded.

"There is an urgent need to get together to get Jammu and Kashmir out of this vicious cycle of violence and killings," Mehbooba Mufti said.

She has also paid tributes to the army jawan who lost his life during the encounter.

Mehbooba has conveyed her sympathies with the families of those killed, an official spokesman said.