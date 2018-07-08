Football world cup 2018

Kulgam clashes: Mobile internet services suspended in Kashmir Valley as a step to 'maintain law and order', says police

India Press Trust of India Jul 08, 2018 10:22:23 IST

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were suspended in entire Kashmir Valley on Saturday as a precautionary measure in the wake of death of three civilians in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"The civilians were killed allegedly in firing by the security forces during clashes with stone-pelting protesters in Kulgam on Saturday," they said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"Mobile internet has been suspended in the entire Kashmir Valley," a police official said.

He, however, said broadband services on BSNL landlines were working.

"The decision to suspend the mobile internet services is a precautionary measure to maintain law and order," he said.

Authorities also imposed restrictions in some parts of Kashmir on Saturday, while security was beefed up across the Valley on the eve of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's second death anniversary.

Wani, a resident of Tral, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on 8 July, 2016.

His killing had triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley.


