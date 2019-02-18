Kulbhushan Jadhav case LIVE updates: Pakistan should've explained why it needed 3 months to give consular access, says Harish Salve

Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ hearing LATEST updates: Representing India and Kulbhushan Jadhav in ICJ, Harish Salve said, "Pakistan should've provided a substantial explanation for why it needed three months for providing consular access, upon which it could've claimed that it has complied with treaty obligation. Even on erroneous premise that paragraph 4 applies, Pakistan hasn't complied with treaty obligations."
"Consular access has to be given before brought to trial. If consular access is jettisoned, it would render Article 36 a dead letter. No credible evidence was provided by Pakistan to show his involvement in any act of terrorism and his purported confession clearly appeared to be coerced," said Salve.
Pakistan has declined to reveal which specific events in relations to which Jadhav stands convicted, India submits.
"India would have to inquire the circumstances under which the alleged passport was acquired," Salve said of the correspondence between the two countries in early 2018.
Salve provides chronological order of the case. "In April 2016 and FIR was registered against Jadhav. In May 2016, Jadhav was interrogated, and India sent reminders for consular access across May, June, and July," Salve says.
Advocate Salve dissects case. "I will first focus on the relevant issues: The structure of the Vienna Convention, theinterpretation of it in this case, and the process of resolution. I will resist the temptations to engage with the accusations made on the passport," Salve said.
India begins presentation in case. This case concerns an Indian national of Mr Kulbhushan Jadhav through "farcicial trial" by a military court in Pakistan. I thanks the court, its order saved the life of an innocent India," India submits.
"Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Jadhav is not executed before the final decision in this proceeding, and shall inform the court of all measures taken to implement the order. Until the court has given its final decision in the case, it shall remain seized of the matter that form the subject matter of this case," the court said as a recap of the 8 May 2017 order.
The oral proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case will commence from Monday before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague. The four-day trial is scheduled for 18-21 February. India will present its arguments before the court for three hours on Monday and Pakistan on Tuesday.
Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India moved the ICJ in May in 2017 against the verdict. A 10-member bench of the ICJ on 18 May, 2017, had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar declined to go into the details of it.
India has sent over 100 note verbales to Pakistan seeking consular access to Jadhav, but its request has been denied repeatedly. In its appeal to the ICJ, India has sought to have Jadhav's death sentence revoked as the opaque manner in which the Pakistani military court handed down the sentence is in question.
Pakistan has maintained that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction in this matter as it is a criminal case.
"The oral proceedings on the International Court of Justice are commencing on 18 February. India will present its case before the court. Since the matter is subjudice it is not appropriate for me to state our position in public. Whatever we have to do, we will do at the court," he said in response to a question.
The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the Jadhav case from 18 to 21 February, 2019, according to the ICJ website.
High-profile advocate Harish Salve is fighting the case for India at the ICJ. He has charged the Indian government a token fee of Re 1 to take up Jadhav's case. "The basic rights of Jadhav were thrown to the winds. The situation is grave, it is urgent, and hence, we approached this court at such short notice," Salve had argued in court at the last hearing. Advocate Khawar Qureshi is representing Pakistan in the case.
Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on 3 March, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. New Delhi has said that Jadhav was carrying out legitimate businesses at the Chabahar Port in Iran and not involved in any "subversive activities" in Balochistan as claimed by Islamabad. India claims that Pakistan kidnapped Jadhav from Iran and took him to Balochistan to incriminate him.
Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. India had approached the ICJ for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in Jadhav's case.
Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 16:24:31 IST
ICJ's decision likely by April-May 2019
It is expected that the ICJ's decision may be delivered by the summer of 2019. India first approached the ICJ on 8 May, 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 by Pakistan by repeatedly denying it consular access to Jadhav.
India will make arguments first today
While India will argue first on Monday, Pakistan will get its chance to make submissions on Tuesday. Then India will reply on Wednesday while Islamabad will make its closing submissions on Thursday.
Kulbhushan Jadhav trial comes within a week of Pulwama terror attack
India and Pakistan will face off in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, which comes at a time when the bilateral relations between the two neighbours are at an all time low. The hearing comes less than a week after a deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir.
10-member ICJ bench had restrained Pakistan from conducting execution
A 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18, 2017, had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.
ICJ hearing in Kulbhushan Jadhav case to begin shortly
The oral proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case will commence today before the International Court of Justice at The Hague. Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May the same year against the verdict.
