Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Verdict LIVE Updates: World court grants consular access to Jadhav, says his death sentence should stay suspended, claim reports

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Verdict Latest Updates: World court grants consular access to Jadhav, says his death sentence should stay suspended, claim reports.
The ICJ will steer clear of annuling the sentence delivered by a domestic court of any one of the member countries — howsoever flawed it may have been. Territorial integrity and sovereignty of member countries goes beyond the remit of the international court and will indeed open a Pandora’s Box if the court were to tread that dangerous path.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is all set to announce the verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. The Hague-based ICJ, which is the UN's top court, said it "will deliver, on Wednesday 17 July 2019, its Judgment in the Jadhav case (India v. Pakistan)." The ruling will be read out in public at 6.30 pm IST.
December, 2003: Kulbhushan Jadhav travels to Iran to set up a business, using Indian passport E6934766 that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel. He sets up a marine engine repair operation, and purchases a dhow, the Kaminda.
3 March, 2016: Jadhav disappears from Iran. Pakistan claims he has been arrested inside its territory. India believes he was kidnapped from Iran.
25 March, 2016: India is formally informed by Pakistan of Jadhav’s arrest. It responds by moving the first of several requests for custodial access.
29 March, 2016: Pakistan releases a custodial confession in which Jadhav claims to be a serving Indian naval officer, working for the Research and Analysis Wing.
6 September, 2016: Pakistan files “supplementary” First Information Report naming 15 individuals as “accomplices and facilitators” of Jadhav, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing chief Alok Joshi, his wife Chetankul Jadhav, and mother Avanti Jadhav.
21 September, 2016: Military court hearing Jadhav case convenes.
23 January, 2017: Islamabad writes to New Delhi, seeking assistance in investigating the Jadhav case, and saying its request for consular assistance shall be considered “in the light of the Indian side’s response”. The letter seeks certified record of Jadhav’s cell phone for the last ten years and certified copies of his bank accounts in his and his family’s name, and statements of Indian officials.
10 April, 2017: Jadhav sentenced to death by military court in Pakistan. The same day, Islamabad reiterates its request for assistance in investigation, and repeats offer of conditional consular access.
12 April, 2017: Pakistani media alleges Indian intelligence has kidnapped former Inter-Services Intelligence officer Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Habib Zahir, in a bid to force a spy-swap.
27 April, 2017: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj writes to Pakistan, asking it for certified copies of the chargesheet, proceedings of the court of enquiry, the summary of evidence in the case, and the judgment itself. No reply is received.
19 June, 2017: India replies to Pakistan’s letter, noting no evidence had been provided by Pakistan to show his involvement in any act of terrorism and his purported confession clearly appeared to be coerced.
22 June, 2017: Pakistan states that a military court has rejected Jadhav’s appeal.
8 May, 2017: India moves the International Court of Justice, and receives an interim stay on Jadhav’s execution, pending final orders in the case.
26 October, 2017: Islamabad writes to New Delhi, offering to discuss extraditing him to India should the government accept he is “considered a criminal under the laws of India.”
25 December, 2017: Jadhav’s mother and wife are allowed to visit him in prison.
ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case likely today: Judgment significant for India-Pakistan bilateral ties
Irrespective of the ICJ's decision, the resolution of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case depends on the evolving dynamics of the India-Pakistan relationship, writes Vinay Kaura. With a vulnerable economy, each passing day weakens Pakistan's bargaining position. Whatever be the ICJ's ruling on the Jadhav case, Pakistan can demonstrate its sincerity as far as improving ties with India is concerned, by ordering the release of Jadhav.
Indian legal team arrives at the ICJ
Kulbhushan Jadhav case is the fourth time ICJ will adjudicate case involving India, Pakistan
In September 1999, India and Pakistan approached the ICJ over the shooting down of a Pakistani maritime reconnaissance aircraft Atlantique by the Indian Air Force in Kutch on 10 August, 1999, killing all 16 naval personnel on board. Claiming that the aircraft was shot down in Pakistani airspace, the neighbouring country sought $60 million in damages from India.
On 21 June, 2000, ICJ had ruled that it lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate the dispute brought by Pakistan against India.
Kulbhushan Jadhav case is not the first time India, Pakistan sparred over wrongful conviction of an Indian citizen
Prior to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Punjab resident Sarabjit Singh was convicted on charges of bombings in Lahore and Faisalabad in 1991, months after he inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory in August 1990.
His death sentence was upheld in higher courts, even as Singh allegedly underwent torture at the hands of authorities in the neighbouring country. The death penalty given to him was repeatedly postponed amid mercy petitions. On 26 April, 2013, Sarabjit was brutally assaulted and critically injured in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.
Appeals by India to release Singh on humanitarian grounds were turned down and on 2 May, 2013, the Pakistan government announced that he had succumbed to injuries.
All you need to know about International Court of Justice, which will deliver its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today
The court itself has no powers of enforcement. However, Article 94 of the Charter of the United Nations states that, “If any party to a case fails to perform the obligations incumbent upon it under a judgment rendered by the Court, the other party may have recourse to the Security Council, which may, if it deems necessary, make recommendations or decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgment.”
Where and when to watch the proceedings of the case
President of the International Court of Justice Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read out the verdict during a public sitting which will take place at 3 pm (6.30 pm IST) on Wednesday at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
The verdict will be streamed live on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.
At The Hague, India can hope ICJ grants Kulbhushan Jadhav his life but international court unlikely to deliver him to India's custody
"The best case scenario that India can hope for is that the ICJ strikes down the death sentence given to Jadhav on humanitarian grounds and ensures that he lives on. But there is little chance that Jadhav will be freed from a Pakistani jail and returned to India’s custody. While India would be happy if it is able to save Jadhav from the gallows, it is highly likely that he will end up spending the rest of his life in a Pakistani prison much like his fellow Indians who were caught in Pakistan earlier for alleged spying," News18's Zakka Jacob opines in an article.
ICJ to pronounce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today
Jadhav is a former Indian naval officer. Islamabad claims that he was captured in Pakistan's Balochistan province in March 2016 in a counter-intelligence operation. India has denied that Jadhav had any linkages with India’s intelligence or security agencies after he retired from the navy. For India, Jadhav was kidnapped by Pakistan’s intelligence agents from Iranian territory, where he had legitimate business interests in Chabahar.
18:40 (IST)
Parts of judgement reveal that ICJ ordered Pakistan to provide effective review of Jadhav's conviction
18:32 (IST)
The case judgement is out
The Court has directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences.
18:30 (IST)
ICJ rules in favour of India
Vienna convention was violated by Pakistan, says CNN-News18.
18:22 (IST)
Pakistan had denied consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav close to a 100 times, India argued before ICJ
India in its plea argued how Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by denying consular access to Jadhav close to a 100 times.
Consular access is a basic tenet of the Vienna convention. Pakistan Army and other officials also treated his wife and mother with disrespect when they visited him in December 2017, earning the neighbouring country widespread criticism.
18:18 (IST)
Does the Vienna Convention apply to Jadhav?
Pakistan claims that the Vienna Convention cannot possibly apply to spies, since that would create an absurd situation: “Consular officials [of a State that is sending somebody to spy] shall have the right to visit, converse, and communicate, correspond with the national [the man or woman who is sent to spy).”
However, the plain language of the Vienna Convention itself has no exception carved out for spies, terrorists or anyone else. Indeed, such a caveat would allow governments to deny consular access to foreign nationals by simply alleging that they were involved in such acts—thus defeating the point of having a treaty in the first place.
18:17 (IST)
Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony and MEA Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal reach the ICJ headquarters
18:16 (IST)
Watch the ICJ's proceedings live
Watch the proceedings of the Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict on webtv.un.org's live stream.
18:09 (IST)
Harish Salve represented India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case for Re 1
Noted lawyer Harish Salve represented India at the International Court of Justice for a fees of Re 1. He is known to be one of the most expensive lawyers in the country.
18:03 (IST)
ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case likely today: Judgment significant for India-Pakistan bilateral ties
18:00 (IST)
What does India hope for from the International Court of Justice?
India wants the ICJ to restrain Pakistan from “acting in violation of the Vienna Convention and international law by giving effect to the sentence or the conviction in any manner, and directing it to release the convicted Indian National forthwith.” In addition, it has demanded that Pakistan should not be allowed to try Jadhav again, even after granting him consular access, saying that country’s military court system “does not satisfy the standards of due process”.
Pakistan has not made Jadhav’s trial records public, which makes it hard to assess the evidence against him. However, reports say he tried under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, for “espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan”. Pakistan’s Army Act, 1952, allows military courts to hear cases that arise out of the Official Secrets Act.
17:53 (IST)
Indian legal team arrives at the ICJ
17:50 (IST)
ICJ had rejected five pleas made by Pakistan during the four-day hearing in February
In February this year, the ICJ rejected five pleas made by Pakistan during the hearing of Jadhav's case, including the playing of "confessional statement" of the Indian national and a request to adjourn the hearing citing illness of its ad-hoc judge.
The four-day hearing in the Jadhav case started on 18 February at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague. Pakistan had further urged the ICJ to dismiss India's plea for relief for Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in an "opaque trial."
17:25 (IST)
What does consular access mean?
Foreign nationals arrested while overseas must be promptly informed of their right to communicate with their embassy or consular post, so they can receive adequate legal assistance. This right is guaranteed by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, and has been upheld in several International Court of Justice judgments.
Pakistan, however, that a bilateral agreement on consular access the two countries signed in 2008 overrides the Vienna Convention. That agreement says “each Government shall provide consular access within three months to nationals of one country under arrest, detention or imprisonment in the other country.”
17:25 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav case is the fourth time ICJ will adjudicate case involving India, Pakistan
In February 1971, India approached the ICJ following the diversion of an Indian aircraft to Pakistan. New Delhi subsequently suspended Pakistani flights over its territory. Pakistan told the court that this was in breach of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation and the International Air Services Transit Agreement and filed a complaint with the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). After India’s objections before the Council were rejected, an appeal before the ICJ was made. In its judgment, ICJ decided that the ICAO Council was competent to deal with the matter and dismissed India’s appeal.
17:14 (IST)
In May 1973, Pakistan filed proceedings against India concerning 195 Pakistani prisoners of war. Pakistan said that India had proposed to hand over to the prisoners to Bangladesh, which was planning to try them for acts of genocide and crimes against humanity. India maintained that Pakistan's application was without legal effect. India was not represented at the public sittings held to hear the matter.
In July 1973, before written proceedings were filed, Pakistan told the ICJ that that negotiations had taken place with India and the issue had been resolved by the two nations.
17:03 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav case is the fourth time ICJ will adjudicate case involving India, Pakistan
16:58 (IST)
Pakistan cannot prejudge judgement, says foreign office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal
Only a few days ahead of the ICJ's verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said at his weekly news briefing, "We cannot prejudge the judgment." He, however, said that Pakistan has fully contested the case before the Hague-based ICJ.
16:46 (IST)
Kulbhushan Jadhav case is not the first time India, Pakistan sparred over wrongful conviction of an Indian citizen
Prior to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Punjab resident Sarabjit Singh was convicted on charges of bombings in Lahore and Faisalabad in 1991, months after he inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory in August 1990.
His death sentence was upheld in higher courts, even as Singh allegedly underwent torture at the hands of authorities in the neighbouring country. The death penalty given to him was repeatedly postponed amid mercy petitions. On 26 April, 2013, Sarabjit was brutally assaulted and critically injured in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.
Appeals by India to release Singh on humanitarian grounds were turned down and on 2 May, 2013, the Pakistan government announced that he had succumbed to injuries.
16:35 (IST)
Pakistan's legal team arrived in The Hague on Tuesday
Pakistan's legal team, led by Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, arrived in The Hague on Tuesday ahead of the ICJ's verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The team also included Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal.
16:28 (IST)
Is Pakistan obliged to accept the judgment of the International Court of Justice?
In theory, yes. The Vienna Convention includes an optional protocol, making it mandatory for signatory-nations to accept the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice when disputes arise. Both India and Pakistan are signatories. The judgments of the International Court of Justice are binding.
There is a gap between theory and reality, though. In 2004, the International Court of Justice ordered that 51 Mexican nationals convicted by the United States of America be given fresh trials. The United States Supreme Court, however, held that the judgment could not override national laws ruling out such a review. In 2005, the United States withdrew from the optional protocol. The United States continues to execute foreign nationals denied consular access during their trial, most recently Mexican citizen Roberto Moreno Ramos.
16:21 (IST)
All you need to know about International Court of Justice, which will deliver its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today
The court itself has no powers of enforcement. However, Article 94 of the Charter of the United Nations states that, “If any party to a case fails to perform the obligations incumbent upon it under a judgment rendered by the Court, the other party may have recourse to the Security Council, which may, if it deems necessary, make recommendations or decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgment.”
16:09 (IST)
Kulbhushav Jadhav's friends hopeful of a favourable judgement
With the ICJ set to deliver its judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in a matter of hours, his friends hoped for his safe return. His friend Arvind Singh told ANI, "We have high hopes that Jadhav will soon return to India. I am happy about the fact that our country has represented this case very well in the ICJ. (Harish) Salve has done a great job. I am hopeful that the ICJ will give judgment in our favour. In the last three years, Pakistan has shown lots of doctored videos which were not accepted by the ICJ. Till now Pakistan has no solid evidence against Jadhav. "
15:57 (IST)
Where and when to watch the proceedings of the case
President of the International Court of Justice Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read out the verdict during a public sitting which will take place at 3 pm (6.30 pm IST) on Wednesday at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
The verdict will be streamed live on UN Web TV, the United Nations online television channel.
15:25 (IST)
15:09 (IST)
Why ICJ is unlikely to annul Pakistani army court's judgment on Kulbhushan Jadhav?
India has, in essence, made two requests at the International Court of Justice. Firstly, it had sought immediate relief by suspension of death sentence handed out by Pakistani military court. Secondly, it sought that the entire trial and judgment be termed null and void as such courts are not recognised as legal entities as per international laws of jurisprudence.
Now, as this News18 article argues, that the ICJ will steer clear of annuling the sentence delivered by a domestic court of any one of the member countries — howsoever flawed it may have been. Territorial integrity and sovereignty of member countries goes beyond the remit of the international court and will indeed open a Pandora’s Box if the court were to tread that dangerous path.
14:59 (IST)
At The Hague, India can hope ICJ grants Kulbhushan Jadhav his life but international court unlikely to deliver him to India's custody
"The best case scenario that India can hope for is that the ICJ strikes down the death sentence given to Jadhav on humanitarian grounds and ensures that he lives on. But there is little chance that Jadhav will be freed from a Pakistani jail and returned to India’s custody. While India would be happy if it is able to save Jadhav from the gallows, it is highly likely that he will end up spending the rest of his life in a Pakistani prison much like his fellow Indians who were caught in Pakistan earlier for alleged spying," News18's Zakka Jacob opines in an article.
14:22 (IST)
A look at the profile of the lawyer who is representing India at ICJ — Harish Salve
14:17 (IST)
Islamabad likely to obstruct verdict if ICJ orders Jadhav's release
In Jadhav's case, it will not be easy for the ICJ to pronounce the final ruling. The history of legal battles between India and Pakistan at the ICJ shows that the court has usually avoided passing judgments that could be seen as visibly undermining the interests and image of one country. If the ICJ decides to order the Pakistani government to release Jadhav, Islamabad is expected to obstruct this verdict as it would erode the basis of Pakistan's case.
14:14 (IST)
ICJ to pronounce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is all set to announce the verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. The Hague-based ICJ, which is the UN's top court, said it "will deliver, on Wednesday 17 July 2019, its Judgment in the Jadhav case (India v. Pakistan)." The ruling will be read out in public at 6.30 pm IST.
Jadhav is a former Indian naval officer. Islamabad claims that he was captured in Pakistan's Balochistan province in March 2016 in a counter-intelligence operation. India has denied that Jadhav had any linkages with India’s intelligence or security agencies after he retired from the navy. For India, Jadhav was kidnapped by Pakistan’s intelligence agents from Iranian territory, where he had legitimate business interests in Chabahar.