Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Verdict LIVE Updates: World court grants consular access to Jadhav, says his death sentence should stay suspended, claim reports

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Verdict Latest Updates: World court grants consular access to Jadhav, says his death sentence should stay suspended, claim reports.

The ICJ will steer clear of annuling the sentence delivered by a domestic court of any one of the member countries — howsoever flawed it may have been. Territorial integrity and sovereignty of member countries goes beyond the remit of the international court and will indeed open a Pandora’s Box if the court were to tread that dangerous path.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is all set to announce the verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. The Hague-based ICJ, which is the UN's top court, said it "will deliver, on Wednesday 17 July 2019, its Judgment in the Jadhav case (India v. Pakistan)." The ruling will be read out in public at 6.30 pm IST.

December, 2003: Kulbhushan Jadhav travels to Iran to set up a business, using Indian passport E6934766 that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel. He sets up a marine engine repair operation, and purchases a dhow, the Kaminda.

3 March, 2016: Jadhav disappears from Iran. Pakistan claims he has been arrested inside its territory. India believes he was kidnapped from Iran.

25 March, 2016: India is formally informed by Pakistan of Jadhav’s arrest. It responds by moving the first of several requests for custodial access.

29 March, 2016: Pakistan releases a custodial confession in which Jadhav claims to be a serving Indian naval officer, working for the Research and Analysis Wing.

6 September, 2016: Pakistan files “supplementary” First Information Report naming 15 individuals as “accomplices and facilitators” of Jadhav, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former Research and Analysis Wing chief Alok Joshi, his wife Chetankul Jadhav, and mother Avanti Jadhav.

21 September, 2016: Military court hearing Jadhav case convenes.

23 January, 2017: Islamabad writes to New Delhi, seeking assistance in investigating the Jadhav case, and saying its request for consular assistance shall be considered “in the light of the Indian side’s response”. The letter seeks certified record of Jadhav’s cell phone for the last ten years and certified copies of his bank accounts in his and his family’s name, and statements of Indian officials.

10 April, 2017: Jadhav sentenced to death by military court in Pakistan. The same day, Islamabad reiterates its request for assistance in investigation, and repeats offer of conditional consular access.

12 April, 2017: Pakistani media alleges Indian intelligence has kidnapped former Inter-Services Intelligence officer Lieutenant-Colonel Muhammad Habib Zahir, in a bid to force a spy-swap.

27 April, 2017: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj writes to Pakistan, asking it for certified copies of the chargesheet, proceedings of the court of enquiry, the summary of evidence in the case, and the judgment itself. No reply is received.

19 June, 2017: India replies to Pakistan’s letter, noting no evidence had been provided by Pakistan to show his involvement in any act of terrorism and his purported confession clearly appeared to be coerced.

22 June, 2017: Pakistan states that a military court has rejected Jadhav’s appeal.

8 May, 2017: India moves the International Court of Justice, and receives an interim stay on Jadhav’s execution, pending final orders in the case.

26 October, 2017: Islamabad writes to New Delhi, offering to discuss extraditing him to India should the government accept he is “considered a criminal under the laws of India.”

25 December, 2017: Jadhav’s mother and wife are allowed to visit him in prison.