KSLU exams 2020: Law students promoted earlier asked to appear for previous semester's exams after colleges re-open

KSLU exams 2020 | The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) will be conducting the intermediate semester examination for students who were earlier promoted without assessments that could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KSLU in a notice said the intermediate semester examinations will be conducted once the colleges re-open. The exams will be held keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

The university also clarified that the students studying in intermediate semesters have been promoted to take admission for the next semester.

According to a report by Times Now, the end semester examinations were only conducted for the final year students due to the pandemic. This had led to misunderstanding and confusion among the intermediate law students that there will be no examination for them.

As per the notification released by Bar Council of India earlier, all students except those in final year will be promoted on the basis of their performance in the previous year marks and score obtained in the internal tests of the current year.

It also clarified that after the colleges/Universities reopen, they shall conduct the end semester exam with respect to the year from which the students have been promoted.

The Council in its notice also said that students will continue to student in the year to which they have been promoted. However, if they are unable to qualify any paper of end semester exam of the year from which they have been promoted, they shall have to clear it before receiving the degree.