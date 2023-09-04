With Krishna Janamashtami 2023 or Gokulashtami approaching, preparations to mark Lord Krishna’s birth are in full swing. As per Drik Panchang, the occasion will fall on 6 and 7 September this year as Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi will fall during the night on Janmashtami.

As part of rituals, Lord Krishna’s devotees across the world worship his toddler forms, Balgopal and Laddu Gopal. Each year, thousands of people visit temples, observe fasts, decorate their homes, and dress up Lord Krishna’s idols on the occasion.

Devotees visit Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his childhood years, respectively to mark the occasion with enthusiasm and exuberance. Dahi Handi events are also held in several parts of the country honouring Krishna’s love for white butter, or makhan.

In a country like India, no occasion is complete without a sweet dish. Mark Lord Krishna’s birthday with these delicacies:

– Peda

One of the most famous sweets in the Indian subcontinent, Peda originated from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, also known as Krishna’s birthplace. Usually prepared in thick, semi-soft rounds, the sweet dish’s main ingredients are khoa, sugar and traditional flavourings including cardamom seeds, pistachio nuts and saffron.

– Saffron Rice Kheer

Kheer, also known as sweet rice pudding is garnished with nuts and raisins as part of its preparation. The classic Indian dessert is suitable for Janmashtami.

– Coconut Barfi

Coconut barfi is a popular sweet prepared during Janmashtami. It is made using dry shredded coconut, milk, sugar and flavoured with cardamom. It is also known as khobra barfi (in Marathi), or thengai barfi in South India.

– Dry fruit Ladoo

Packed with various nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios, these dry fruit ladoos make for an ideal festive treat. The best way to make the special dish is by chopping the nuts and dry fruits with a knife. In addition, one can also knead dates and figs. Afterwards, all chopped nuts can be combined and rolled in exact proportions.

– Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun needs no introduction. These soft and spongy dumplings soaked in sugar syrup are loved by everyone and fit for all occasions. Serve them hot on Janmashtami to sweeten your celebrations.