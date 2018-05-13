KP Sharma Oli thanks Narendra Modi for visit, says it will further strengthen Nepal-India relations

Kathmandu: Nepal Premier KP Sharma Oli on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after his visit to the Himalayan nation.

"Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji and I have agreed, during Modi ji's successful state visit to Nepal, to address the outstanding tasks between the two countries in a time-bound manner," Oli tweeted as he thanked Modi for his visit to Kathmandu.

Modi on Saturday wrapped up his two-day visit to Nepal during which he held talks with Oli and visited the famed 20th century Janaki temple, Mukhtinath and Pashupatinath temples.

Oli also briefed Nepal's Parliament about Modi's visit.

He said Nepal's engagement in the Ramayan Circuit, laying the foundation stone for Arun III Hydropower Project among others, were the major achievements of the trip.

He said the visit elevated the existing relationship between the two neighbouring countries to new heights.

The two countries have also agreed to expedite implementation of all pending projects of bilateral cooperation by Nepal's Constitution Day in September, said Oli adding that multiple bilateral ministerial meetings will be held.

The two countries have also agreed to form a task force of technicians to explore possibilities of developing railways and waterways, he said.

Oli also said he would soon pay an official visit to China but did not disclose the date of the trip.