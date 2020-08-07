Kozhikode plane crash: 14 dead, 123 passengers injured as Air India Express IX-1344 breaks into two while landing

Visuals from the accident site showed the front portion of the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) split into two; the police said that the accident took palce at around 7.45 pm at Karipur International airport

An Air India Express plane IX-1344 carrying 184 passengers, including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, broke into two while landing at Karipur International Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, killing at least 14 people, including the pilot and injuring 123 passengers, reports said.

Mallappuram SP told ANI that of the 123 passengers injured in the crash, 15 have received serious injuries.

14 dead, 123 injured and 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash incident at Karipur Airport: Malappuram SP to ANI. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/QfFZxHDkVx — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today, according to ANI.

The DGCA said the flight -- IX 1344 -- continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces". The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet

Further details were not immediately known.

Union tourism minister KJ Alphons tweeted about the incident and claimed that the pilot of the plane has died while several passangers were injured. The minister also said that all the passengers have been evacuated.

Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire @narendramodi @JPNadda — Alphons KJ (@alphonstourism) August 7, 2020

However, according to News18, three people have died in the accident. The identities of the dead weren't known immediately.

Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots.

News18 identified the crew as Captain Deepak vasant and the co-pilot Akhilesh, and other members included Shilpa Katara, Akshay pal Singh, Lalit kumar and Biswas.

Twenty-four ambulances rushed to the airport, it added.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted four helpline numbers: 0565463903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575.

The Kozhikode collector said that relatives of passengers onboard Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) can contact the helpline number 04952376901 for enquiries.

The DGCA had last year issued a show-cause notice to Karipur International Airport (also known as Calicut International Airport) after an audit revealed some “significant safety concerns”, according to a Times of India report.

Some of the safety concerns cited in the report included “excessive rubber deposits”, which it said "can be dangerous for safe landings in the heavy rains" as they can reduce the friction of the runway strip.

The report had also found cracks and stagnant water on parts of the runway.

The DGCA has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

With inputs from PTI