Kota Open University RSCIT Result 2019: VMOU releases RSCIT June scores, check rkcl.vmou.ac.in for details

Kota Open University RSCIT Result 2019| The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), formerly known as Kota Open University, in Rajasthan has released the results of the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) online. The students who appeared for the examinations held on 30 June can log on to the official website of the university at rkcl.vmou.ac.in to check their results.

Students will be required to enter their registration credentials to check their results from the official website and hence are advised to keep them handy.

Steps to check VMOU RSCIT 2019 exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) at rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the option for 'View Result' for '30 Jun 2019' available at the top.

Step 3: On the new page that opens a new page, select your district from the 'Select District' drop-down list.

Step 4: Choose from searching by ‘Roll No.’ or ‘Name and Date of Birth (DoB)’

Step 5: Hit 'Submit'.

Step 6: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a print out of the same.

About Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU):

The varsity, formerly known as the Kota Open University, was established by the Rajasthan Government in 1987. VMOU conducts the RSCIT examination in collaboration with the Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Ltd. Those students who qualify in the examinations will be offered admission at the varsity based on their merit.