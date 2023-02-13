Indian weddings are generally more than just a ceremony; they are vibrant and intricately planned occasions full of pomp and cheer. Ahead of D-Day, both the bride’s and groom’s families come together to celebrate many pre-wedding functions including cocktail parties, mehendi, sangeet, haldi, etc., and there is no doubt that everyone enjoys these rituals to their best.

Speaking of which, the ‘sangeet’ is one such function that is full of music, dance, and pomp. From dance performances to dedicating songs to the bride and groom, a lot is seen at the ceremony. A video from an Indian wedding has also gone viral recently where no family member rather a guest from Korea can be seen singing a Hindi song for the guests.

A Korean man named Kim Jaehyeon recently attended an Indian wedding where he took to the stage and sang the popular song ‘Kabira’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ with perfection. Kim ,who has no idea of any Indian language, managed to flawlessly sing the song, leaving the audience amazed. People can be heard cheering and clapping for him as he aced the popular track.

The video of the same was shared by a woman named Piyusha Patil who noted that it was her sister’s sangeet ceremony where Kim gave an impressive performance.

“The most interesting and lovely performance from my sister’s sangeet. Sang to perfection! He originally sang for 3 minutes but had to cut it till 90s for a reel!”, she wrote further urging her followers to not make fun of his pronunciation as Jaehyeon who doesn’t speak Hindi or any Indian languages. “He loves Bollywood music and wanted to offer a congratulatory piece from his side to the bride and groom,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the video went viral in no time and caught the attention of a lot of people. People took to the comment section and shared positive reactions to it. A user wrote, “You sang it perfectly Jae and stole everyone’s heart. I can’t imagine the efforts that you must have put into learning the lyrics and the notes. Thank you for such a sweet gesture”, while another user wrote, “Undoubtedly the highlight of the sangeet.”

