Kolkata Press Club condemns Shujaat Bukhari's murder, demands immediate arrest of killers

Kolkata: Press Club Kolkata on Friday condemned the brutal killing of renowned journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his office at Lal Chawk in Srinagar on Thursday.

Joining the media fraternity across the country in protesting against the killing of Bukhari, club president Snehasis Sur and secretary Kingshuk Pramanik in a joint statement demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

Bukhari was shot at while disembarking from his car near the Rising Kashmir newspaper office.

Bukhari, apart from being the editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, was a veteran journalist and contributed to various newspapers and magazines across the country.

His independent views were highly visible in social media also. Bukhari was respected as a courageous journalist propagating his independent views from the disturbed areas of the valley.