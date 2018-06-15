You are here:
Kolkata Press Club condemns Shujaat Bukhari's murder, demands immediate arrest of killers

India Press Trust of India Jun 15, 2018 17:04:46 IST

Kolkata: Press Club Kolkata on Friday condemned the brutal killing of renowned journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his office at Lal Chawk in Srinagar on Thursday.

File image of journalist Shujaat Bukhari. Twitter@ShujaatBukhari

Joining the media fraternity across the country in protesting against the killing of Bukhari, club president Snehasis Sur and secretary Kingshuk Pramanik in a joint statement demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

Bukhari was shot at while disembarking from his car near the Rising Kashmir newspaper office.

Bukhari, apart from being the editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, was a veteran journalist and contributed to various newspapers and magazines across the country.

His independent views were highly visible in social media also. Bukhari was respected as a courageous journalist propagating his independent views from the disturbed areas of the valley.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 17:04 PM

