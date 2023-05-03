Kolkata man shares inspiring story of woman Uber driver; post goes viral

Women have broken down many stereotypes and achieved employment in professions formerly thought to be the domain of men. Their journey teaches us how to deal with setbacks and get back on our feet. And the story of a female Uber driver from Kolkata, which has now gone viral on social media platforms, is a valuable addition to the genre of fearless women.

The viral post, uploaded on Facebook by Param Kalyan Singh, tells the inspiring story of Dipta Ghosh, a female Uber driver from Kolkata.

Singh in his post wrote that he booked a cab to Lake Mall and Dipta Ghosh called him to know about the exact pickup location. As the journey began, he was impressed by her personality and then tried to inquire about her educational background. Ghosh said that she has a BTech degree, and has worked for six years at several companies.

The caption read, “Yesterday booked an App cab for going to Lake Mall. Received call from a female driver. She just asked in polite tone regarding the pickup location. Yes she was Dipta Ghosh as I found out from her profile. After journey started I asked her that, your tone is that of an educated person, what’s your educational background. I was surprised and you guys will be too.”

In 2020, Ghosh’s father passed away. She stated that all the suitable jobs for her were based out of Kolkata, and she didn’t wanted to leave behind her mother and sister behind. Instead, she got a commercial license and bought an Alto car. Since 2021, she has been driving for Uber, and earns around ₹40,000 a month driving about six to seven hours daily for six days a week.

The viral post has now received a lot of praise from people. Commenting on the post, one user wrote, “Sooo inspiring!! made my day more beautiful.”

Another wrote, “This is called self empowerment.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.