

Kolkata bridge collapse LIVE updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Darjeeling, ordered an investigation after a portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata's Alipore area collapsed on Tuesday. Several people as well as vehicles are feared trapped in the debris.

According to reports, five people have been killed in the bridge collapse. Rescue and clearance operations are underway, and the Kolkata Port Trust authority has been roped in to help.

Banerjee said the state government will take all measures to ensure that rescue operations go well and prioritise providing relief to the injured.

The Garden Reach-Majerhat flyover in South Kolkata acts as a thoroughfare for people living in Behala area.