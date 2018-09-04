Kolkata bridge collapse LIVE updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Darjeeling, ordered an investigation after a portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata's Alipore area collapsed on Tuesday. Several people as well as vehicles are feared trapped in the debris.
According to reports, five people have been killed in the bridge collapse. Rescue and clearance operations are underway, and the Kolkata Port Trust authority has been roped in to help.
Banerjee said the state government will take all measures to ensure that rescue operations go well and prioritise providing relief to the injured.
The Garden Reach-Majerhat flyover in South Kolkata acts as a thoroughfare for people living in Behala area.
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 17:53 PM
17:49 (IST)
Bus carrying passengers fell into nullah, says eyewitness
According to an eyewitness, a bus also fell into a nullah after the bridge collapse. There were some passengers inside it.
Input by Sayantanee Choudhary/101Reporters
17:45 (IST)
Diamond Harbour Road closed for traffic
The Kolkata Traffic Police has closed traffic on Diamond Harbour Road from CGR Road.
17:39 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee orders high-level probe
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Darjeeling, said that she has I ordered an investigation into the bridge collapse.
She further said that the state government will take all measures to ensure rescue operations are go well. She added that providing relief to the injured is the priority.
17:38 (IST)
10 to 12 people feared trapped in debris
Image courtesy: Sayantanee Ghosh
17:30 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee seeks report from police, says ABP News
17:25 (IST)
Derek O'Brien prays for those affected by tragedy
Taking to Twitter, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that disaster management teams are working in Kolkata for the rescue and relief efforts.
17:23 (IST)
Alipore Road closed for traffic
The Kolkata Police Traffic Department has closed Alipore Road for traffic from Judges Court Road.
17:13 (IST)
Update from Kolkata traffic police
17:12 (IST)
Portion of Majherhat Bridge collapses in Kolkata
Ten to twelve people are feared trapped in Kolkata after a portion of the Majherhat Bridge collapsed, according to several media reports.