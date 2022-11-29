From forcing people to remain indoors to make them habitual of constant sanitising, the global pandemic surely made all live a life that was never imagined before. Now when we are addressing the changes caused by COVID-19, we shouldn’t miss giving the pandemic its due courtesy of turning the concept of work from home, not so alien anymore. Making work from home an integral and normal part of human beings, the pandemic honestly brought a bit more leniency in everyone’s work life. However, the work-from-home period might sound like a luxury, but it comes with an equal share of cons. It won’t be wrong to say that it made companies expectant of their employees’ availability at odd hours, resulting in a heavier workload and employees logging out way past their shifts. But one groom took things way too far after he was spotted working on his laptop on his wedding day while sitting in a mandap.

Yes, you read that right. While a normal person would dare to seek off on his wedding day, have you ever thought about what you would do if your boss didn’t give you off and you still love your job? It seems a Bengali groom has exhibited a very close solution to the same, and that is ‘work-from-mandap.’

In the era of reels, a picture has made it to the headlines, after going viral because it shows a groom sitting in a mandap, during the rituals and working on his laptop, totally oblivious of what’s happening around him. In the now-viral picture, a groom in his traditional attire can be seen seated in a mandap, next to presumably a pandit and his father, and can be seen busy on his laptop. While the priest and his father can be seen indulging in the rituals, the groom is completely engrossed in his laptop.

Although it isn’t clear what he has been working on, looking at his serious and intense expressions it is presumed that it is some official work. The picture was shared by an Instagram page, which is devoted to the contents belonging to Kolkata. While sharing the photograph, the user wrote in the caption, “When “work from home” stretches you to the next level. Tag a friend who might be seen doing this during their wedding.”

Apart from sparking a meme fest in the comments section, the picture also enraged some of the users who were quick to call out the work-life balance. Many even lashed at the groom for not prioritising such a big day of his life. One user commented, “I don’t find this funny. No organisation asks an employee to work on their wedding days, this person needs to get a life and learn work-life balance if this is really true and not staged! God bless the woman he’s marrying.” Another commented, “Jokes aside, this is super toxic.”

